Judge rules woman accused of killing baby will stand trial in Grant Co.

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Boscobel woman accused of killing her 3-month old daughter will now be tried by jurors in Grant County, that's according to The Telegraph Herald.



Renae Bellis is charged with first degree reckless homicide. Bellis was ruled not competent to stand trial last September. She got treatment at Madison's Mendota Mental health Center. Once she was better, her lawyer asked for a change of venue out of Grant County. A judge ruled against that Tuesday.



Court documents allege Bellis confessed to killing the baby girl, after first blaming the father. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.