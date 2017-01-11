Knoble's return to ice inspires Red Rangers

It was a little more than a year ago when Myles Knoble was forced to quit the game he loved.

The La Crosse Logan senior was diagnosed with stage 4 hodgkin lymphoma in March 2016, but had to give up playing hockey earlier, before the season ever got started.

Knoble has been cancer-free since June, and is back on the ice skating for the Red Rangers as a captain and defenseman. He has played in all 15 games this season, and has an assist.

But his biggest impact can't be found on a stat sheet.

"He's a big presence in the locker room. He's good for the team, he brings everybody together," said senior forward Ben Ziegelbein. "It kind of hit us hard when he came back. We sometimes take it for granted, being able to come out here and skate with our buddies everyday."

Red Ranger head coach Alex North said Knoble has inspired the team through his comeback, and given the team a motto to skate under.

"We're doing all this together, that's kind of been our motto the whole year," North said. "No one person is above anyone else, we're all here to do the same job. He's really bought into that. I think other guys have seen that if he can go through what he's done, come back and still contribute, it sends a pretty good message."

This season will end too soon for Knoble, but just getting to enjoy a full season is enough to make him smile.

"I've played hockey my whole life, my mom played it too. It's our family's favorite thing," he said. "So to get back into it this year and start from the beginning of the whole season and get to go through it the whole way so far has been awesome."

Knoble is also an avid pole vaulter, and hopes to participate this spring. The Red Rangers play next at Black River Falls on Friday.