High school "Chopped" competition

Seniors at La Crescent High School learned nutrition and cooking skills this week with an added twist of competition. This was part of a curriculum focused on giving students important skills and knowledge to care for themselves once they graduate.

The challenge for these students? Simple... Come up with the best tasting, best looking, and healthiest recipe to be judged. Students also learned healthier nutritional values. Their recipes were required to have quinoa, black beans and an herb of their choice. Most of those ingredients students said they knew about but didn't have much hands on experience with.

"A lot of times I do see it on social media, these healthy kind of foods," said Paige Weymiller. "But I've never known how to make them, so to learn how to use them in an actual dish is really cool."

The competition is a great way to learn team-building and develop creativity, but most importantly this class gives students that are close to being on their own, confidence in the kitchen.

"It's really important to, I believe, have these kinds of classes so kids have this practice and learn these things," said Kristi Traxler, Family Consumer Science Teacher at La Crescent High School. "They don't always get a chance to practice at home, so we're excited to be able to offer that."

On top of all this, home cooking tends to be cheaper but the younger generations tend to cook less and less at home. That's not out of lack of desire, but in many cases a lack of practice.

"I definitely think this class is helpful for our futures," said Weymiller. "It's really a lot of fun to be in the kitchen in school. It's something that you don't really have or do anywhere else."

"They've really enjoyed it and been really willing to try lots of different things," said Traxler.

The students in class said the cooking they did before this class comprised mainly of pre-packaged meals, sales of which are more than $25 billion annually. After this class, students said they wanted to branch out and do more of their own home-cooked meals.

Wednesday was practice for their judged Final on Friday, January 13. Five judges will decide on a winner, who will receive a prize donated by Quillin's. Quillin's is also planning on featuring the winning recipe in some way, the way in which it will be featured has yet to be decided.

