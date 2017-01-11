Images, documents, and audio in Kendhammer homicide case released

Pictures, reports, and two 9-1-1 calls provide details surrounding the death of a West Salem woman last September.

The material is part of the evidence collected in the case against Todd Kendhammer, who is charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of his wife Barb on September 16 near West Salem. He has pleaded not guilty in

News 19 made an open records request of the sheriff's department to receive the material.

The photos shown in the slide show above are from the scene where Kendhammer said a pipe fell off a truck, broke through the windshield and struck his wife. They also show some of the injuries found on Kendhammer-specifically on his hands, neck, and chest.

The first of the 9-1-1 calls has Todd Kendhammer speaking with a dispatcher requesting help after he said the vehicle was hit by the pipe. At some point, Kendhammer's call is disconnected. The dispatcher reaches him again on the second 9-1-1 call. A medical technician talks to Kendhammer about using CPR to help save his wife.

Autopsy results dispute his version of events. Investigators were unable to find any video camera evidence of a truck in the area at the time Kendhammer said the incident occurred. A witness also told investigators he saw the vehicle stuck in the ditch at the scene but no one was around it nor was there any damage to the windshield. They are outlined in the criminal complaint below.

Documents that helped create the criminal complaint were released by the sheriff's department. They include an interview with Kendhammer done as he was driven to the hospital on September 16.

Other documents released give more background into the case. One of the documents details testing done by the state Crime Lab on the pipe that went through the windshield and evidence found inside the vehicle. There is a narrative of a meeting between prosecutors and investigators involving evidence found inside the car. Details of the search of the home were also documented, along with details of the events surrounding his December 6 arrest.

On that day, Kendhammer was arrested on the homicide charge. On December 15, he has pleaded not guilty to the charge. The following day, a $250,000 cash bond was posted to release Kendhammer from the La Crosse County Jail. He remains out on bond pending the outcome of the case.

As of January 11, a trial date has not been set.

