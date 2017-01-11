Uncertainty surrounds Affordable Care Act

Millions of people continue to enroll for health care ahead of last year's pace, but the fate of coverage remains uncertain.

"If I had told you that we would secure the right to health insurance for another twenty million of our fellow citizens," said President Obama during his farewell speech on Tuesday, adding that most people would find that goal too lofty.

President-Elect, Donald Trump responded with his plans as soon as he takes office, "It will be repeal and replace. It will be essentially simultaneously, it will be various segments."

Joe Kruse, Chief Administrative Director at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse said there's pros and cons that have come with the Affordable Care Act and different points to look at depending on what happens.

"Just a repeal would leave a lot of unknowns in place for people in our community in terms of their healthcare coverage," said Kruse.

He added that two priorities to focus on with a replacement plan include: tax penalties for not being insured and for some families, the cost.

"Beyond that, to be very honest we don't know exactly what to expect," expressed Kruse.

Across town at Gundersen Health System, providers said it's important that people in the Coulee Region realize that no matter what happens, patients will receive quality care.

"If there's going to be some changes we're going to do our best to communicate to you as quickly and as best as we can," said Michael Richards, Executive Director of External Affairs at Gundersen Health System.

The first stages of a repeal could pass by the end of January.

Speaker Paul Ryan recently stated that Republican legislation to defund Planned Parenthood would likely be included.