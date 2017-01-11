39th Midwest Farm Show underway at the La Crosse Center

Heavy machinery and farming equipment are drawing many to the 39th Annual Midwest Farm Show is at the La Crosse Center on Wednesday and Thursday.

The show features items from dozens of vendors and exhibitors geared toward both traditional and modern farmers. Tractors equipped with GPS systems are a popular item at the farm show, as farmers look for ways to make farming easier with technology.

Midwest Farm Show Director Bill Henry says the winter storm has lowered attendance at this year's event, but he hopes the show will allow farmers to gather and prepare for the new year.

"It's all shopping under one roof just to bring them down, and see what their planning needs are for the spring and get some of the plans for the future of 2017," said Henry.

But it is more than just a farm show. Organizations from the community are providing free entertainment. Jenna Moon with the Raptors Club presented a bird show while Beaches Classic Tractors displayed antique tractors.

The Midwest Farm Show comes at a time when small family-owned farming is decreasing. Although this could be due to a number of factors, Henry speculates that the lack of health insurance discourages people from choosing this career path.

"The farmers are working 24/7 and with no health insurance," said Henry. "So what we've seen in the future now is a lot of them, one or the other is going out to work and fund a farm with insurance also."

Gundersen Health System is giving free screenings and blood pressure tests at the farm show to help those farmers without health insurance.

The Midwest Farm Show runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event is open to the public with free admission.