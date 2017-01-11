La Crosse County Highway Department works to keep roads clean

The La Crosse County Highway Department has worked around the clock to clean the roadways from snow and ice.

The first trucks started salting and sanding roadways at 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Crews have been working non-stop into Wednesday night. County officials say some of the one-mile stretches required up to 800 lbs. of salt.

Patrol Superintendent Tim Hammes said even though the hours can be long, keeping the roads safe for the community is a rewarding way to give back.

"They have a nature, they want to keep the community safe and do their part. You know that's part of it, part of why people go to work for every county," said Hammes.

He said the La Crosse County Highway Department has used half of the 6,500 tons of salt they started with at the beginning of the season. Hammes also urges drivers to be aware of salt trucks on the road and reminded them to stay a safe distance behind them.

"Slow down, courtesy to the plow drivers because if you see them, there's a lot of times they cannot see you with the snow dust and the snow cloud that is behind," said Hammes.