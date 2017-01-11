La Crosse Area Baseball HOF names Class of 2017

The La Crosse Area Baseball Hall of Fame is announcing it's class of 2017.

Jerry Augustine and Paul "Pip" Wuest are the new inductees.

augustine is a UW-La Crosse star pitcher from the early 70's who went on to play for the Milwaukee Brewers for a decade.

Wuest is a former La Crosse County sheriff who played and coached baseball in the La Crosse area for more than 30 years.

The induction ceremony will take place during the Loggers annual winter barbeque.

The date still to be determined.

for more details on the careers of Augustine and Wuest, please go to www.lacrossebaseballhof.org