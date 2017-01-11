Eagles suffer second straight home loss

The UW-La Crosse Eagles fell to tenth-ranked UW-Eau Claire 62-58 Wednesday night at Mitchell Hall.

It was the second straight home loss for the Eagles, who began the WIAC season with a road win at 11th-ranked UW-Whitewater.

It was a tight game throughout before the Blugolds went on an 8-0 run in the first half to grab a 27-21 lead.

Eau Claire led by as many as seven in the second half before the Eagles rallied.

Zach Schradle's three-point play with 1:05 left gave UW-L a 57-56 lead.

But the Blugolds hit some key free throws down the stretch to pull it out.

UW-EC was 17-17 from the free throw line in the second half.

"I don't think there a big difference in our league from one team to the next. We just need to make the plays that finish games for us. We didn't do that tonight. We got to bounce back. It's always about what's next, win or lose. We just got to re-group and get ready for our next one on Saturday," said UW-L head coach Ken Koelbl.

Schradle led the Eagles with 13 points while teammate Ryan Kruser chipped in 12.

George Diekelman led Eau Claire with 24 points.

UW-L falls to 9-5 overall and 1-2 in the WIAC.