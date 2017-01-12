Viterbo to relive Martin Luther King's legacy - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Viterbo to relive Martin Luther King's legacy

By Dustin Luecke, Daybreak Anchor
Coming up on Monday, the country will celebrate the legacy Martin Luther King, Jr. A group in La Crosse wants the community to be a part of that celebration with series of events at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 16 with a program to start at 7. Guest speaker Nucleus Johnson will reenact some of Dr. King's speeches in a performance called "Echoes of a King" while an award will be presented to a local figure who represents Dr. King's legacy in the La Crosse area. Mayor Tim Kabat is also expected to be on hand to expand on a proclamation made last year working to improve race relations in the community.

The event is free and open to the public. Organizers encourage attendees to bring a non-perishable food item for donation.

