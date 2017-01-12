Onalaska show choir prepares for 30th "Classic"

The show choir world returns to Onalaska this weekend for a milestone event. Friday night kicks off the 30th Annual Show Choir Classic.

All this week, parents and volunteers were busy transforming the Onalaska High School gym into a stage, as students worked to perfect their show. While they won't be competing—just performing in exhibition—kids in the Onalaska Hilltopper Show Choir said it's the first time they'll be able to showcase their hard work.

"We start our show from last year August and basically just work on improving our show up until the competition season,” said Skylar Norman. “There's just so much time and effort."

Students also said the Classic a great opportunity to meet new lifelong friends.

Katie Solie said, "I think that's one of the great things about show choir. You bond with people not only from your own school, not only from around the area, but from other states too, and those are bonds that are going to last a lifetime."

The 30th Classic gets underway Friday, January 13 with a concert choir competition starting at 3:30 at First Lutheran Church on Main St. in Onalaska. The middle school show choir competition begins at the Onalaska field house Friday night at 5.

On Saturday, the high school show choir competition runs all day in the gym starting at 7:45 in the morning. The finals competition featuring the top six groups from the day is set for 7 on Saturday night.

Ticket information :

Friday evening concert choir and middle school performances:

-$8 for adults

-$5 for students/seniors

-Free under age 5

Saturday: Adult Prices

-$15 for BOTH day and evening performances

-$10 for day only performances

-$10 for evening only "Championship Sing-Off" performances

Saturday: Student and Senior Prices

-$10 for BOTH day and evening performances

-$5 for day only performances

-$5 for evening only "Championship Sing-Off" performances

-Free under age 5

Classic Special

-$20 for a 2 day Adult wristband to all performances