MUST SEE: Wisconsin bakeries make Packers themed goodies

You know Wisconsin loves its football team when the food starts to resemble their theme.

Wisconsin residents are getting pumped up for the Green Bay Packers big game with weekend. Bakeries in De Pere are joining the fun with cakes shaped like Packers hats and cheese heads, and cookies to honor quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

"They get to wear their Packer gear and everybody just is in a really good mood. And we make green and gold buns and bread. It just gets to be a lot of fun," said owner of Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe, Mary VandeWalle.

The Packers face off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.