Billy Joel to perform at Target Field

Billy Joel fans have reason to celebrate. The Minnesota Twins announced Thursday morning that the musician is coming to Target Field for his first ever Minnesota stadium show.
Joel's performance is scheduled for Friday, July 28. He has already announced a string of tour dates in baseball stadiums this year.
Tickets will go on sale on livenation.com January 20.
