Madison Police charge woman in connection to three bank robberies

Madison Police detectives announced on Thursday, the arrest of a woman in connection to 3 bank robberies.



Police say 31-year-old Lisa Harding of Madison was charged with robbery of a financial institution and felony bail jumping back in December after a robbery at U.S. Bank near East Towne Mall. Detectives have now also connected Harding to two other robberies: A December 5 holdup at Associated Bank on Gammon Road and a December 10 robbery at Old National Bank on Raymond Road.