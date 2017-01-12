Madison Police charge woman in connection to three bank robberie - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Madison Police charge woman in connection to three bank robberies

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -- -

Madison Police detectives announced on Thursday, the arrest of a woman in connection to 3 bank robberies.

Police say 31-year-old Lisa Harding of Madison was charged with robbery of a financial institution and felony bail jumping back in December after a robbery at U.S. Bank near East Towne Mall. Detectives have now also connected Harding to two other robberies: A December 5 holdup at Associated Bank on Gammon Road and a December 10 robbery at Old National Bank on Raymond Road. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.