Onalaska Show Choir Classic Friday and Saturday

It's a 30 year tradition at Onalaska High School - the Show Choir Classic.

Friday January 13, concert choirs will perform along with middle school show choirs. Then on Saturday, high school show choirs from Wisconsin and Minnesota will perform at the high school beginning at 7:45 in the morning, going until about 10:30 Saturday night.

Teresa Norman is an Onalaska parent working to help organize this year's event. We recently spoke with her, beginning with a question about the history of the event.

The event begins Friday the 13th at First Lutheran Church on Main Street in Onalaska. That's where you can see the concert choir competition. The middle school show choirs begin their performances Friday night at 5 in the Onalaska High School field house.

Tickets for the event are available at the high school.