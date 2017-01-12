Wisconsin farmland value remains strong

Almost every state in the Midwest experienced a decrease in farmland value in 2016, except for Wisconsin.

SEE: USDA Land Values 2016 Summary

Eric Seeger, Realtor and Land Specialist with Gerrard-Hoeschler said a large reason for that is Wisconsin's versatility in the types of crops.

"A lot of people just want to get that 240-acre farm on the end of a dead end road and build a house on it and use it for their family, and for hunting, and for recreational purposes. So that has supported the price and farmers, it's not just for agriculture purposes. Every farm has a woodland component to it," said Seeger.

Seeger said a typical sale rangers from $3,500-$5,500 per acre, with some special properties going above that price.

"In Iowa and Minnesota you see those drops because those price increases were driven by the price of corn and milk and soy beans and as those prices have settled back down, you're not seeing those big sales anymore," added Seeger.

According to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, the state is ranked first in cheese, cranberries, and snap beans for processing, and in ginseng, mink pelts, milk goats, and corn for silage, as well as dry whey for humans, American cheese and muenster cheese-these varieties of crops help to stabilize the value of farmland.