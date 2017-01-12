Proposed 'Premier Resort Tax' to improve roads

La Crosse County is considering an approach to fix local roads.

"The state legislature has tried some ideas, Governor Walker's budgets have proposed some solutions. We remain underfunded for road construction and road maintenance," said La Crosse County Board Chair Tara Johnson.

They want to ask the state legislature to designate La Crosse County as a Premier Resort Area, which would allow a taxation on local tourism related businesses. All money generated through this mechanism would be used to enhance infrastructure.

"There are a number of municipalities, so Wisconsin Dells, Lake Delton, Eagle River, Rhinelander, so towns for the most part, I think a couple villages, but local municipalities have used this. This has been in state statutes for a number of years," added Johnson.

She said that this type of tax has the potential to generate almost $46 million every year. This idea may be in the form of a referendum on the April 4 ballot.