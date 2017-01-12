Discussion about new fire chief begins

The La Crosse Police and Fire Commission started discussing the new fire chief at a meeting on Thursday.

The commission has not recruited a fire chief since 2006, but members say this search will be very similar. The search will be nationwide which includes any current member of the fire department that may want to position.

The commission believes the reputation of the La Crosse Fire Department, including national accreditation, will make the job posting stand out to potential applicants. Members also say the La Crosse community will play a large role in finding the right candidate.

"We realize that whenever you're hiring any position, but a high level position like this, interviewing is a two-way street," said Doug Happel, a member of the La Crosse Police and Fire Commission. "We're looking for an excellent fire chief, and people out there are looking for an excellent community."

Happel says the commission is in the early stages of recruitment. They are reviewing the current job description as well as creating a timeline. When applicants have been interviewed, Happel says the commission will look to the La Crosse Fire Department and local business leaders for more input.

Chief Gregg Cleveland will retire in June 2017. He announced his retirement earlier in January.