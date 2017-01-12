Local fire department places high on national rating

A new national rating names one local fire department as one of the best in the country.

The Campbell Fire Department has received a Class 3 rating in Public Protection Classification from the Insurance Services Office (ISO). The ISO rates fire departments across the nation on a 10 point scale with 1 being the highest and 10 being the lowest. Only 9.5% of fire departments in the nation are rated a 3 or lower, and that number is even lower for volunteer fire departments.

Fire Chief Nate Melby says the recognition means even more because the Campbell Fire Department is made up of volunteers.

"A fire department, especially a volunteer fire department, succeeds because we have the support of our community," said Melby. "And so, we're the only service within our town that has the ability to save money for our taxpayers. For us to effectively do that and be successful at it as we have been here means a lot, and the continued support from our community means even more to us. "

The ISO rating is based off of fire department performance internally and in emergency situations. But the improved rating is not only good news for the Campbell Fire Department. Campbell residents are eligible for a discount on insurance premiums. Melby says one resident has reported saving $150 per month on insurance for the next six months.

Those that are eligible should contact their insurance providers. The rating applies to anyone living within five miles of the fire station.