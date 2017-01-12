La Crosse County buildings hold open house after construction

On Thursday, the public got an inside look at the newly renovated and remodeled La Crosse County Health and Human Services building as well as the brand new Administrative Center.

The open house celebrated the completion of a major construction project. County officials hope the new design will make it easier for those in need of services.

"The public has better access through improved parking. Hopefully the places visit more often are located closer to the front door or located in places that are easier for them to get to," said Audra Martine, Section Manager of the Aging and Disability Resource Center. "So, yes. We hope that it's an easier visit to the county for people and that they can get the services they need quickly."

In addition to services for the elderly, the Health and Human Services Department offers programs ranging from nutrition services to HIV testing to rabies and mosquito control.