Thursday's local scores
Boys Basketball
West Salem 25, G-E-T 61...Thompson 16 pts.
Tomah 59, Sparta 60...Goede game-winning shot with 1 second left
Seneca 68, North Crawford 48
Kickapoo 70, La Farge 51
New Lisbon 63, Coulee Christian 66
Alma/Pepin 64, Mel-Min 59
Viroqua 59, Ona. Luther 82
De Soto 66, Wauzeka-Steuben 69 F/2 OT
Indy 48, C-FC 69...C-FC 11-0
BRF 69, Arcadia 62 F/OT
Blair-Taylor 59, Whitehall 51
Girls Basketball
Aquinas 73, Holmen 45...Aquinas 11-0, 6-0 MVC
Sparta 33, Tomah 51
Mable-Canton 49, Houston 25
New Lisbon 46, Cashton 59
Chatfield 36, Rush-Pete 49
Hope Lutheran 49, Spring Grove 53
NAHL
Janesville 6, CR Chill 2
Boys Hockey
Tomah 1, West Salem 2
Marshfield 3, Sparta 1
College Wrestling
#5 UW-La Crosse 25, #11 UW-Platteville 9
HS Wrestling
Caledonia 41, Fillmore Central 31
