Thursday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Thursday's local scores

Posted: Updated:

Thursday's local scores

Boys Basketball

West Salem 25, G-E-T  61...Thompson 16 pts.

Tomah 59, Sparta 60...Goede game-winning shot with 1 second left

Seneca 68, North Crawford 48

Kickapoo 70, La Farge 51

New Lisbon 63, Coulee Christian 66

Alma/Pepin  64, Mel-Min 59

Viroqua 59, Ona. Luther 82

De Soto 66, Wauzeka-Steuben 69 F/2 OT

Indy 48, C-FC 69...C-FC 11-0

BRF  69, Arcadia 62  F/OT

Blair-Taylor 59, Whitehall 51

Girls Basketball

Aquinas 73, Holmen 45...Aquinas 11-0, 6-0 MVC

Sparta 33, Tomah 51

Mable-Canton 49, Houston 25

New Lisbon 46, Cashton 59

Chatfield 36, Rush-Pete 49

Hope Lutheran 49, Spring Grove 53

NAHL

Janesville 6, CR Chill 2

Boys Hockey

Tomah 1, West Salem 2

Marshfield 3, Sparta 1

College Wrestling

#5 UW-La Crosse 25, #11 UW-Platteville 9

HS Wrestling

Caledonia 41, Fillmore Central 31

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.