"Trouble with Party" Dog Confrontation

LA CROSSE/WEST SALEM, Wisconsin (WXOW) -

Law enforcement of Shelby and La Crosse County responded to a "trouble with party" call on Goose Island at 1:42 pm on January 9th.

Information provided is; party #1 had a single dog that was not on a leash. Party #2 had four dogs not on leashes.

Ultimately a dog fight broke out. Party #1 utilized a folding knife against Party #2's dogs. One dog from Party #2 was euthanized by law enforcement on scene due to sustained injuries during the altercation.

Party #1 and Party #2 are being issued citations for having animals (dogs) unleashed in violation of leash laws.

