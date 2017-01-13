20 candy products recalled by Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee is recalling several candy products due to threats of possible Salmonella contamination.
The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention when Palmer Candy Company announced a limited recall of certain chocolate products after it was informed by its supplier, Valley Milk Products LLC, that a milk powder ingredient used in a compound chocolate coating has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
The recall includes candy products, shipped by Palmer Candy Company, made between Oct. 20 and Dec. 9 with a sell-by-date between Jan. 26, 2017 and Feb. 23, 2017.
Below is the product description, size and UPC number that can be found on the label of each candy tray that is being recalled.
The product comes in a plastic container with a clear lid. The sell-by date range for all items is between Jan. 26, 2017 and Feb. 23, 2017. The sell-by date can be found at the top of the product label.
Customers who purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.
