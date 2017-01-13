Volunteering opportunities for nature lovers

The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge are looking for volunteers at their visitor's center in Onalaska.

In order to continue to educate visitors about the Driftless area and wildlife around Western Wisconsin, the staffed rangers are looking for nature lovers to assist them with tasks around the visitor's center.

The newly built visitor's center includes many exhibits that are focused on wildlife and habitats surrounding the Coulee Region.

"We've got lots of volunteer openings, we're always looking for people who are happy to talk to people and greet people when they come in to visit us. We like people who are willing to learn about the refuge and happy to share that information about the refuge." Volunteer Carol Popelka said.

If you're interested in volunteering at the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge visitor's center, you can contact Hallie Rasmussen, the Visitor Services Specialist at (608)-779-2391.