Stein Haus burglary leaves future uncertain

A burglary at the Stein Haus tavern in La Crosse has left the future of the local establishment uncertain.

On January 3, an owner of the bar discovered that someone had entered the building overnight and removed two safes. The La Crosse Police were called and it was determined that close to $3,900 dollars was missing.

According to bar owner Chris Stolpa, it's been a rough run trying to recoup the losses. "We're hoping to go forward. It's tough to say. You never know what each week is going to bring."

Stolpa did add that both some local businesses and customers have helped and been supportive.

The investigation into the burglary remains open.