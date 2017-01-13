La Crosse Police hold promotion ceremony

Three La Crosse police officers were promoted in a ceremony at City Hall.

Police Chief Ron Tischer presided over the promotions of officers Craig Teff, Andrew Dittman and Daniel Kloss. Teff was promoted to the rank of Sergeant while Dittman was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Officer Kloss was named to the rank of Captain.

According to Tischer, the department does a lot of succession planning to help train and retain their personnel. He added that it not only makes the department stronger, but it makes sure to help individuals with the next step in their careers.