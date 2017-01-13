Snow, ice build-up remains on sidewalks

Stores are finding it difficult to keep salt and ice scrapers on the shelves.

"We probably average about one hundred calls a day, just if we got ice melt," said Bill Klein, Store Manager at ACE Hardware in La Crosse.

Residents in the City of La Crosse struggling to clear their sidewalks after and snow hit the area earlier in the week and due to the timing of the storm, with many unable to shovel before it froze. In addition, due to how cold it's been, salt won't even help the ice melt. It's best to use sand or kitty litter.

Marilyn Nieckarz, a La Crosse resident stopped into ACE to purchase a scraper. She expressed that near the mailboxes at her condo is still covered in ice, "It's a problem for everybody. Somebody needs to get out there and chop up the ice and then put some salt on."

"In these conditions, you know, remove as much material as possible and then treat it," said Doug Kerns, Sidewalk Coordinator with the City of La Crosse's Engineering Department.

Failing to clear sidewalks can result in a rather hefty bill, with a going rate of $2.50 per linear foot, not to mention a $50 administration fee.



"The entire city has a problem and it's not just the sidewalks. It's streets, it's parking lots, it's everywhere," added Kerns.

For postal workers, slick spots create another obstacle in their route, said Paul Knoll, Postmaster in La Crosse, "We don't want to inconvenience customers, however, our carriers do have latitude to keep themselves safe. So they have to use their judgment regarding making a delivery."

If you're unable to completely scrap away the ice, making an attempt to remove the build up by shoveling what's loose, the city said, is all they ask for.

The city does provide sand mixed with salt for residents to use on sidewalks. It's available at the rear of each fire station except for #1, as well as Isle La Plume.

MORE INFORMATION: Sidewalk Snow Removal Requirement, City of La Crosse