Viterbo University hosts Big Bang Friday

High school students got hands-on experience with science and math today at Viterbo University. It's called Big Bang Friday.

It's named after the popular television show Big Bang Theory. Organizers hope to spark interest in science and math among high school students.

The students got to participate in a number of experiments including animal behavioral analysis and clinical diagnosis. Big Bang Friday is designed to reach students at a critical age.

"I think it's important to get young people interested early in active processes that engage them to the point where they want to pursue these types of careers," said Ward Jones, Coordinator for Sciences and Math and Viterbo University.

Viterbo President Glena Thomas, also wants Big Bang Friday to make science fields fun.

"A lot of students don't understand what science is about, and haven't been excited about the possibility to get their hands into experiments and to really get engaged," Temple said. "It's not about memorization, it's about discovery, and it's about problem solving, and really understanding how many complicated things come together."

Over 70 students from two dozen schools participated in the event. Organizers say it gives students the chance to see Viterbo facilities as a place to pursue math and science degrees in the future.