King's big night not enough to top #1 team

Owen King scored 34 points but the Caledonia Warriors ultimately fell 74-60 to top-ranked Minnehaha Academy in a battle of top Class AA teams.

Caledonia, the second-ranked team in Class AA, hung with the Redhawks (7-4) for most of the first half, but turnovers and poor shooting helped Minnehaha pull away down the stretch.

King's monster effort helped the Warriors (7-2) close to within five with 2:22 left, but they would get no closer.

Junior forward JaVonni Bickman led the Redhawks with 22 points, while highly-touted freshman Jalen Suggs scored 15.

Both teams will play in the Midwest Players Classic on Saturday at the La Crosse Center. The Redhawks face Onalaska at 1:10 p.m., while the Warriors take on Wauwatosa West at 4:40 p.m.