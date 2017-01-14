Saturday's local scores

Boys high school basketball

La Crosse Logan 57, Rushford-Peterson 56 - final/overtime; Terrance Thompson (Logan): game-winning 3-point play in OT; CJ Siegel (Logan): game-tying layup to force overtime

La Crosse Aquinas 46, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 34

Onalaska 77, Minnehaha Academy 65

Wauwatosa West 76, Caledonia 68 - Owen King (CAL): 29 points

La Crosse Central 75, Waunakee 54 - Bailey Kale (Central): 21 points; Kobe King (Central): 20 points; teams are ranked #2 and #1 in Div 2

Girls high school basketball

La Crosse Aquinas 69, Bangor 43 - Whittni Rezin (AQU): 17 points; Lexi Donarski (AQU): 14 points

Brookwood 58, Blair-Taylor 51

Houston 41, Carlton 38

High school gymnastics - McLellan Invite

1. West Salem Co-op 135.8

2. Menomonee Falls/Germantown, 130.4

3. Holmen, 129.5

4. Chippewa Falls, 127.6

5. Viroqua Co-op, 126.375

*Izzy Spooner (Chippewa Falls) wins all-around title (34.625)

Boys high school hockey

Onalaska 5, Cedarburg 0

Baldwin-Woodville 4, West Salem 2

Avalanche 3, Wisconsin Rapids 2

St. Paul Highland Central 6, La Crescent 1

Men's college basketball

UW-Stout 65, UW-La Crosse 60 - Eagles now 1-3 in WIAC

Women's college basketball

UW-La Crosse 64, UW-Stout 52

Western Technical College 67, Rochester Community and Technical College 61 - Tera Stuttley (WTC): 24 points, 8 rebounds

NAHL hockey

Coulee Region Chill 4, Austin Bruins 1 - Chill now 15-16-2