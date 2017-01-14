Festival Foods gearing up for the green and gold game

With the Packers are heading into their second playoff game of the post season on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, Festival Foods grocery stores see an increase in their sales as fans stock up on game day goodies.

Assistant Manager of Festival Foods on Copeland Avenue, Kristie Hemmersbach, says that the grocery store sees an increase in their sales with a variety of different items they carry.

"We definitely see an increase in sales. People coming in to get party goods like taco dip trays, snacks, meat and cheese trays, vegetable trays, and then the Packer themed treats and sweets." Hemmersbach said.

If you're planning on showing your Packer pride for the game on Sunday, Festival Foods does sell Packers themed dishware as well.

The Packers take on the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas with kick off starting at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.