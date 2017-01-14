A & S Clothing Co. opens in downtown La Crosse

A new clothing store in downtown La Crosse held their grand opening event on Saturday.

A & S Clothing Co. opened in the building in which used to be the Scott Joseph Menswear clothing store.

Owners, Aaron Tourville and Stephanie Averbeck say that they brainstormed the idea of their clothing store by simply going through their day to day lives. Stephanie was shopping online and Aaron was watching television, and the concept of creating a store front in downtown La Crosse came to mind.

The store's atmosphere strives to have a laid back feel by serving beverages and by also having a large couch with sporting events on a flat screen television.

"It's a women's clothing store, but we want men to feel like they can come and hang out while their girlfriend or wife shops." Tourville said.

A & S Clothing Co. features trendy clothing at an affordable price. Tourville and Averbeck say they wanted their store to be located on downtown because they are excited about the growth happening in downtown La Crosse.

"We love the downtown area. It's kind of a small community in itself because of the all of the local businesses. We looked at locations out towards the mall and ultimately we didn't want to leave the downtown area. We feel like it's its going to be a very cool place in a couple of years and we want to be apart of it." Tourville added.

The owners say that in the future they plan on selling menswear. A & S Clothing Company is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store is located at 506 Main Street.