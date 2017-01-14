30th Annual Show Choir Classic Competition takes the stage

Onalaska's high school hosted hundreds of performers eager to sing and dance on stage at the 30th Annual Show Choir Classic on Saturday.

The Classic is one of the biggest show choir competitions in the Midwest. 21 middle school and high school choirs and show choirs showcased their talents on stage performing number from classic hits and musical melodies.

Dustin Bagstad, director of Logan High School's Classy Ladies show choir says that the Classic competition is a great way for young performers to support talents from local high schools.

"You know there's obviously a rivalry between local groups. You all kind of want to compete and do well against one another, but the cool part is this is very unique compared to a lot of other activities. Where we're also here to support each other a lot of our kids are involved in a lot of other activities together." Bagstad said.

If you didn't have a chance to watch your favorite show choir at Classic today, there are three other local competitions hosted by Central, Logan and Holmen high school coming up.