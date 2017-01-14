Guided snowshoe hike kicks of 2017 "Linked to the Land" Series

Members of the Mississippi Valley Conservancy led a guided snowshoe hike through the La Crosse River Conservancy on Saturday morning.

This guided hike was part of the 2017 "Linked to the Land" series sponsored by Mayo Clinic of La Crosse and the Mississippi Valley Conservancy. The series will feature twelve more guided hikes throughout this year. Those on the hikes will get to visit protected areas in nine different Wisconsin counties and learn more about the land and wildlife at each site.

Organizers say the snowshoe hikes get people active in the winter months.

"We live in the north woods, so to speak, and winter is one of our seasons," said Kathy Frise, Outreach Coordinator for the Mississippi Valley Conservancy. Yes, it's a little chilly, but we can dress in layers, and there's activities to do in the winter time."

Frise also said the hikes were made for those at a beginning level.

"There's a lot of different places in our area to go snowshoeing, and this is a great opportunity," Frise said. "We have snowshoes for people to use if they don't have them. So, it's a great way to just kind of check it out."

There is no cost to sign up for a hike. People should pre-register to make sure everyone has snow shoes and equipment. Some hikes do have a limit to create a more intimate experience for everyone to learn.