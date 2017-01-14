Winter weather poses health risks to senior citizens

The cold weather and icy surfaces in the La Crosse area are dangerous for everyone, but one population needs even more attention during this time of year.

Winter in Wisconsin means freezing temperatures. Ice covered roads and sidewalks make people think twice before leaving their homes.

"I'm afraid to go outside," said Robert Leisgang, a lifelong La Crosse resident.

Leisgang says although he loves the community, winter makes life harder, especially at 93 years old. He chooses to stay inside in order to stay safe.

"You're just taking to big of a risk with falling, you know," explained Leisgang. "I've talked to so many people already that know people that fell."

According to the Aging and Disability Resource Center of La Crosse, falling is the biggest concern for senior citizens.

"One of the main things that continues someone's disability or increases their level of need, or sometimes is the hardest to rehab from is a fall," said Audra Martine, Section Manager of the Aging and Disability Resource Center.

Leisgang depends on his family members and other local organizations to help him with his daily needs. Mobile Meals volunteers deliver hot meals to him and many others who may not get fed otherwise. The non-profit organization delivers to the elderly, disabled, or otherwise impaired people living within the La Crosse city limits. But the food delivery goes beyond the physical care and improves safety.

"It enables people to stay in their homes longer, and it probably gives their relatives--whether local or distant--a piece of mind that they know the older person is getting a good meal," said Margaret Jumonville, Mobile Meals volunteer.

Experts encourage people to not only check on elderly relatives, friends, and neighbors but to also help do their part in clearing pathways for those who might be at a higher risk for falling.

"If you're not a senior, and you're able to keep your sidewalks clear and make sure people that have needs or maybe can't clear their space, if you're able to help out that's always important," said Martine.

With more freezing in the forecast, Leisgang doesn't plan to go out anytime soon.

"It's slipperier than heck, and the roads are like a washboard," said Leisgang.

Mobile Meals delivers up to two meals per day for less than six dollars per day. There is no age requirements to sign up for Mobile Meals. The non-profit recognizes special dietary needs as well. Delivery is every day of the year, even on holidays and in bad weather.