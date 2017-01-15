Brides and grooms to-be enjoy the 13th annual Bridal Expo

Brides and grooms to-be enjoyed looking at exhibits at the 13th annual Bridal Expo at the La Crosse Center on Sunday.

Over 70 businesses and vendors showcased their products showing future newly-weds trendy ideas they could incorporate into their weddings. The Wedding Expo is one of the largest expos in the Midwest featuring everything from wedding dresses, catering services and wedding venues. Owner of The Wedding Tree and The Court Above Main, Debra Lash, is also the owner of the Bridal Expo and she says it's a day that future brides blush over.

"We listened to what brides were asking for. They wanted to see everything from mother's dresses and every kind of attire that could be in their wedding, to the food, the flowers and the photographers all in one place." Lash said.

The expo featured many local businesses from around La Crosse, as well as other vendors from nearly 100 miles away.

Lash said that the popularity of the Bridal Expo continues to grow every year with thousands of people stopping by the one stop wedding shop on Sunday. A fashion show was held in the afternoon to show visitors of the Bridal Expo trendy new styles for wedding attire.