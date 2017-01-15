UPDATE: Police identify suspects in Tomah high speed chase

NEW: Tomah Police have identified the three people involved in a high speed chase Sunday near Tomah.

According to the department, they are Yoel Cruz, 17, Malic F. Smith, 18, and a 15-year-old juvenile. The trio is from the Chicago area.

All three are in custody in the Monroe County Jail.

Cruz and Smith, according to Tomah Police, were arrested on charges of Criminal Damage to Property, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Trespass, Possession of Marijuana, and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.

Charges against the juvenile are coming from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

One of the suspects was arrested after the chase, while two others were able to elude officers.

The department says around 10:30 Sunday night, officers returned to the Econo Lodge after a clerk observed two subjects enter a room that was not rented. The description provided to the Tomah Police Department was similar to the suspects who were not located earlier, according to police. The department says surveillance footage appeared to show the suspects leaving the building earlier that day.

When officers arrived, both suspects fled on foot. After a lengthy foot pursuit, one of the suspects was tackled and taken into custody. The other suspect kicked in the door to an unoccupied lower level room and barricaded himself inside.

The department said public address announcements were given and the suspect called the Monroe County Communications Center and wanted to surrender. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Assisting the Tomah Police Department were the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Monroe County Communications Center and Econo Lodge Staff.

The Tomah Police Department needs the public's help locating two suspects involved in a high speed chase through the city early Sunday morning.

Around 7:50 a.m. the department responded to a high-speed chase along with the Wisconsin State Patrol that ended with one suspect in custody and two evading apprehension.

The department said initially, it was informed by a state trooper in pursuit of a vehicle that was traveling 113 miles per hour on the interstate. Another state trooper was able to successfully deploy spikes and as the vehicle exited the interstate, it slammed into a snow and ice covered median and came to rest near the entrance of McDonalds.

The department said three males exited the vehicle and fled from officers on foot. All three suspects ran toward the Econo Lodge and before the third could enter the hotel, he was tackled and arrested.

The two other suspects fled through the hotel and have not been located. Police say a pistol and ski masks were found in the vehicle.

Police describe the first suspect as a black male, approximately 6"0 and weighing 150 lbs. He is said to be wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood, no hat and possibly in jeans and white tennis with a short hair cut.

The second suspect, as described by police, is a black male, approximately 5"11 and weighing 150 lbs. He is said to be wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with no hat and a short hair cut.

The third suspect is currently at the Monroe County jail but has not been positively identified. The Chicago Police Department is assisting with identification.

The Wisconsin State Patrol tells News 19 one of the suspects is a juvenile and the other two are young adults.

Anyone with any information should call the Tomah Police Department at 608-374-7400 or Wisconsin State Patrol at 608-374-0512.

The department says the officer involved in the arrest did suffer an injury to his hand during the arrest. He was treated and released from Tomah Memorial Hospital.