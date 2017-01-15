Activist rally in efforts to "Save Our Healthcare" at Cameron Park

Activists rallied at Cameron Park this afternoon for the "Save Our Healthcare" National Day of Action rally on Sunday.

Attendees at the event advocated for Republicans to reconsider repealing health benefits like ObamaCare, Medicaid and other various federal healthcare programs. Activists spoke about why healthcare programs like ObamaCare have benefited them with their medical expenses throughout the years.

"In 2003 I had a stroke that left me with a variety of limitations and problems and of course pre-existing conditions and at that time I wasn't working professional anymore I was just working part-time retail. I had no insurance so I had to find health insurance in the market." Activist at Sunday's rally, Robin Tschumper said.

Tschumper and other speakers expressed their opinions as to why the federal government should reassess repealing healthcare services. Similar rallies like the one at Cameron Park happened throughout the United States on Sunday.

When House Speaker Paul Ryan was asked about the topic of healthcare on Friday he stated that, "we don't want to commit taxpayer funding for abortion and planned parenthood is the largest abortion provider."