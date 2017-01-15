UPDATE: Icy conditions lead to hazardous driving, school closings and delays

A wintry mix of ice and snow has coated the region.

A mixture of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain began early Monday morning and continued into Tuesday morning.

The storm system led the National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the region through 12:00 (noon) on Tuesday, January 17.

Ice accumulations moved up through northeastern Iowa and into southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. up to two tenths of an inch will be possible in some areas, while snow could add up to an inch or two in portions of southeast Minnesota and north central Wisconsin. Several reports in the La Crosse area reported up to 2/10" of ice on roads, bridges, and trees.

As a result, there were numerous slide offs and crashes starting Monday afternoon and lasting into the evening. There were no immediate reports of any serious injuries.

Schools throughout the region either delayed starts or closed altogether Tuesday.

The Stormtracker 19 Forecast Team said the precipitation will end early Tuesday, but icy roads and sidewalks will remain behind. Temperatures are expected to climb above freezing during the day.

The good new is that the warming trend will continue as we’ll see temperatures warm well above average with highs in the mid-40s by the end of the week. If you’re a snow lover, get outside and enjoy it now as we’ll be losing a good amount of it with the mild January temperatures.

What is the difference between watches and warnings during winter? Here's how the National Weather Service defines them:

Winter Storm Warning : Heavy snow, heavy freezing rain, or heavy sleet is imminent or occurring. Issued 12-24 hours in advance

Winter Storm Watch : An alert that a blizzard, heavy snow, heavy sleet, or heavy freezing rain is possible. Comes out 12-48 hours before start of Winter Storm.

Winter Weather Advisory : A Winter Weather Advisory will be issued when 2 to 4 inches of snow, alone or in combination with sleet and freezing rain, is expected to cause a significant inconvenience, but not serious enough to warrant a warning.

Blizzard Warning : Issued for winds of +35 mph, with falling or blowing snow reducing visibilities of 1/4 mile or less.

Wind Chill Warning : Issued when wind chill temperatures are hazardous to life within several minutes of exposure.

Wind Chill Advisory : Issued when wind chill temperatures can be a significant inconvenience to life with prolonged exposure-may lead to hazardous exposure.

