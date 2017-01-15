Vernon County crash leads to meth arrest

The Vernon County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash in which the passenger in the car is facing tentative charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine greater than one ounce.

Vernon County Sheriff John Spears says the call came in around 8:30 Saturday night of a rollover accident on County Road SS near Hall Road in the Town of Liberty.

The department said the driver, 29-year old Ashley Fish of La Farge was traveling westbound on County Road SS when she lost control of the car. The car fishtailed crossing the center line and overturned on the roof in a wooded area about 20 feet off the road.

Fish received minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene but was later evaluated at the hospital. The passenger, 41-year-old Joshua Czap was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries. Czap was later released and taken into custody.

The department said Czap was booked into the Vernon County Detention Center on tentative charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine (greater than one ounce), Felony Bail Jumping as well as a probation violation.

Fish was wearing her seat belt and it is unknown whether Czap was wearing his. The accident remains under investigation.