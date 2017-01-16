Pair of bonded cats available at the Coulee Region Humane Society

A pair of bonded cats is available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society. Herbie and Binks are a bonded pair of brothers. Binks is a 4-year-old, neutered male who is current on vaccinations and tested negative for FIV and Feline Leukemia. Herbie is a 12-year-old, neutered male who is current on vaccinations and tested negative for FIV and Feline Leukemia. They have both been declawed.



They spend their days grooming each other, bird-watching, and cuddling during naps.They spent time in a wonderful foster home recovering from "kitty colds". Their foster mom said they are both very sweet and easy-going boys. They did great with the young children and other pets in the home and should fit into just about any household.



Herbie and Binks are bonded and need to go home together. They should do well with other pets and children, given proper introductions and parental guidance.



Visit Herbie and Binks or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.

Guinea pigs will be available to adopt at the Coulee Region Humane Society at no cost every Friday beginning Friday, Jan. 13.

Free Pig Friday will take place during the shelter's kennel hours from 1-5 p.m. The event is aimed at finding forever homes for the recent influx of guinea pigs that are available to adopt at the shelter.

There are currently 12 guinea pigs available for adoption. Additional pigs being cared for in foster will soon be available as well.

"Free Pig Friday is a fun event that spotlights our wonderful guinea pigs ," said Samantha Luhmann, the shelter's Community Outreach Coordinator, "Small animals are oftentimes overlooked, but make wonderful companions, especially guinea pigs. They're gentle, can be easily handled and are very social and affectionate animals."

Adoption counselors will be available during kennel hours to assist with meet and greets and provide information about everyday care, husbandry and enrichment. Anyone considering adoption is encouraged to stop by to learn more about the shelter's guinea pigs.



For more information about the Free Pig Friday adoption special, call the Coulee Region Humane Society at 608-781-4014. Details are also posted

on the shelter's Facebook page and website.

