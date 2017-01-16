Classes back in session at Viterbo

More than 600 students were back on Viterbo's campus Monday ready for classes.

It marked the start of the second semester for students and faculty at Viterbo University.

Margy Frazier, Assistant Director of Residence Life at Viterbo said she's excited to have students back on campus.

"It gets really quiet and really old being the only person here because I'm a live-in staff member so I'm always here. They just bring such a positive energy, it's really nice to have them around even though they're probably dreading starting classes-I'm really glad to have them back on campus," said Frazier.

Classes end for the summer the beginning of May.

