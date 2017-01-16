The 31st Winter Rec Fest begins

The 31st La Crosse Winter Rec Fest starts Monday.

Curling is the first event on the schedule. More take place from now until January 28. This is the primary fundraiser for the La Crosse Parks and Rec Department and is used to purchase shirts and equipment. The warmer weather this year may cause a few cancellations, but rec fest staff have scheduled a few events as back up. There are also a number of indoor events.

"The other popular one is the euchre sheepshead tournament. That's something that people can do, they can kind of, it's kind of an annual gathering of people from all around the area to come in and play euchre and sheepshead, it's an all day event, it's $20, it's cheap, something fun to do for you know, an afternoon," said Jared Flick, Recreation Specialist.

You can buy buttons at the north and south side community center locations, city hall and at each event.