UW-L Coach weighs in on Crosby's field goals

Dating back to 2010, Mason Crosby has made 20 consecutive field goals in the postseason, an NFL playoff record.

Andrew McGlenn, Offensive Line Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for the UW-La Crosse Eagles said Sunday night's match-up against the Cowboys in Dallas was a prime example of Crosby's calm, collective focus under pressure.

"I would think with a professional athlete, that they would almost relish having the extra time. Having the practice kick is what it ended up being when the timeout is called that close to the operation of the kick. Especially when you have that environment, where it's a hostile environment being on the road," said McGlenn.

The final minutes still have many people talking, still relishing over Mason Crosby's multiple 50-yard plus field goals.

"Whenever you're teams been on a roll that Green Bay's been on, even if you personally haven't been on as top of your game as you'd like, the momentum of that team and the confidence that team would have in you to be put in that situation would be ultimately very empowering for that guy," added McGlenn.

Crosby has kicked the seven longest field goals in franchise history, a 56-yarder on Sunday, among his longest. With a 58-yard kick back in 2011 at the top of the list.

