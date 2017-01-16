The decision to cancel school: factors that play a role

More than 50 schools in the Coulee Region made the decision to close Monday due to inclement weather.

Superintendent Kevin Cardille of the La Crescent-Hokah School District said the first thing he accepts when bad weather is in the forecast is that he most likely won't get any sleep.

"It's tough when things like this morning, it was that I-90 that very often is the cutoff. And then we are in really a strange location for weather, down in La Crescent itself and even in Hokah in these two cities, a little bit lower they stay a little warmer," said Cardille.

The temperatures change quickly in the region from the valleys, to the bluffs, and ridge tops. Those shifts in elements sometimes make it difficult for buses to reach students and turn around if need be.

Cardille said they probably could have had school, but it was the commute home he was worried about. He stressed that safety of the students is always their primary concern.

"We go out and drive around, look at roads out in the country drive some of them, check on where we know the worst ones are. Where the wind drifts are going to be and that kind of thing, today was mostly ice was the issue," added Cardille.

Many superintendents in the area communicate with one another via text messages, phone calls, and emails to decide what everyone's "game plans" are for the day. In addition, they meet with their transportation directors (for La Crescent, that's Ready Bus Company) to decide what to do.

The La Crescent-Hokah School District has technically used their two "snow days" for the school year already. Cardille said after that, it's up to the board to decide if and how they want to make those up.

