La Crosse couple reflects on tours with Ringling Brothers

With the Ringling Brothers Circus closing after 146 years, two La Crosse residents are reflecting on their time as part of the circus and what that closing means for future performers.

Kenny and Brenda Ahern both performed for the Ringling Brothers Circus in the late 1980's. Kenny started in 1985, Brenda joined in 1987 and they both stopped in 1989. They both attended clowning college which is where they first met, Brenda as a student, and Kenny as an instructor. In 1987 they both ended up performing in the "blue unit" in the Ringling Brothers Circus where they first started dating.

"I can say I met my husband in the circus," Brenda said.

Brenda and Kenny are now married with kids off to college. It's been nearly 30 years since they were on the road, living out of a train and performing in cities across the country. They said despite the greatest show on earth closing so suddenly, they feel the circus isn't going anywhere.

"The circus [arts] have been around for a long time and clowning has been around for a long time," Kenny said. "I don't think it's going anywhere, but it has to adapt."

Kenny mentioned that the touring shows may be struggling as a business, but the arts used in those performances are very much alive and well.

"The idea of the circus arts is something that's actually blossoming all over the United States with circus training programs that are popping up that are treated just the same as a dance studio," Kenny said.

Though they haven't been on tour for quite some time, they still keep in touch with fellow performers through social media on a daily basis. Brenda is now a kindergarten teacher and Kenny still performs full-time, but he goes with a more Buster Keaton or Charlie Chaplin approach without make up, in reference to the famous silent film stars.