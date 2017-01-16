Packers fans reflect on playoff win

News 19 caught up with a couple of local fans in the area who were smiling after Sunday's Packer victory.

"You know, I used to favor Brett Favre, I really did, not anymore. I just think that Rodgers is just the most wonderful quarterback there is, he is. He's wonderful, I just love him," laughed Karen Troyanek, a Top 10 Finalist in the Packers Fan Hall of Fame lives in La Crosse.

Renee Kastenschmidt, a Holmen resident said her one message to the team and Mike McCarthy is to keep up the great work.

"There were moments where I was like I can't watch this anymore, I can't watch this anymore and get up and leave. Finally I came back and watched that last kick where he made it and I was just as relieved as Aaron Rodgers seemed to be," expressed Kastenschmidt.

"We have faith in them, but wow when you're ahead twenty-eight to thirteen I believe it was-wow. Then they kept moving up and moving up. Usually the Packers do that the second half, not the first half," added Troyanek.

Troyanek said she predicts the Packers will beat Atlanta by one touchdown and go on to play New England in the Super Bowl.