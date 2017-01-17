Tuesdays Child: Nevaeh - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Tuesdays Child: Nevaeh

La Crosse County, WI (WXOW) -

Nevaeh is 6 years old and in the first grade.

She enjoys swimming, playing t-ball, coloring and drawing, and reading. 

Nevaeh is looking for a big sister that will be active with her as well as paint her nails.

To be matched with a child like Nevaeh.. contact the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Seven Rivers Region or by calling (608) 782-2227.
   

