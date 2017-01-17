Artisan cheese demand surges

Wisconsin is known for winning awards at national and world cheese competitions, but what happens when they win big? We spoke with two recent winners of prestigious awards to find out how cheese production has changed.

Chris Roelli took Best of Show at this year’s American Cheese Society competition with Little Mountain, while Emmi Roth USA was crowned World Champion at the World Championship Cheese Contest for its Grand Cru Surchoix. Both cheeses are washed rind alpine-style cheeses.

Check out the video for more!