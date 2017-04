Baldwin, Kind both attending inauguration while Pocan skips

Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Ron Kind say they plan to attend President-elect Trump's inauguration this week.

That makes Rep. Mark Pocan the only Democratic member of Wisconsin's congressional delegation who says he plans to skip the Friday event.

Rep. Gwen Moore has not responded to questions about her plans for the swearing-in ceremony in Washington.

Gov. Scott Walker will also go to Trump's inauguration, the first he's attended as governor. Walker previously attended George W. Bush's inaugurations, but skipped President Barack Obama's 2013 swearing in.

Pocan issued a statement Sunday saying he decided not to attend after Trump's "offensive Tweets" about Democratic Rep. John Lewis, who challenged Trump's legitimacy as president. Pocan is one of more than 40 House Democrats who say they plan to boycott the inauguration.

RELATED

US Rep. Keith Ellison won't attend Trump inauguration

US Rep. Pocan says he won't attend Trump inauguration

Wausau student invited to Donald Trump's inauguration